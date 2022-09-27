Major airports across the region are closing as Hurricane Ian barrels down on the Florida coast.
Punta Gorda Airport still has flights scheduled to take off Wednesday, although most have been canceled.
Only 1 of 15 flights was on schedule, according to Allegiant. The other 14 flights have already been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.
"Punta Gorda Airport and its runways and its runways will remain open as long as conditions are safe," it stated. "However, if winds are sustained at more than 45 mph, aircraft operations and tower operations will cease, and we continue to follow recommendations from Charlotte County Emergency Management."
Tampa International Airport suspended commercial flights and operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The last flight was Delta route to Atlanta, according to TPA officials.
Airport officials said there will continue to some military and cargo flights at Tampa airport.
The airport’s terminal buildings and parking garages are also closed. TPA will have a group of employees, dubbed “storm riders,” who will remain at the airport during the hurricane, to respond to damage and emergencies
St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport also closed to commercial flights on Tuesday.
The airport terminal will be closed until the mandatory evacuation order is lifted for low-lying areas (Zone A) of Pinellas County, according to airport officials.
With Hurricane Ian’s track is now focused on areas near Sarasota and Fort Myers, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will close to commercial and other flights starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Airport officials stressed that terminal buildings will be closed and locked and are not shelters.
Orlando International Airport will cease flight operations on Wednesday with the big storm expected to cut across the state with high winds and heavy rain.
