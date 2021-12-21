ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies arrested a Bradenton man on drug charges after allegedly thwarting an attempted theft, authorities claimed Tuesday.
“Although there was no actual theft that day, our Criminal Investigative Division still considers this a win,” according to a post on a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office social media page.
Todd Bryant Williams, 50, was charged by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
However, DCSO said that deputies were originally investigating him last week after a tip from Walmart staff. The staff had told authorities about two suspects in the store loading a shopping cart with “just under $1,000 worth of merchandise” and placing it near a store exit.
According to DCSO, several unmarked units observed the suspects in question; one standing near the cart, another circling the parking lot. Eventually, the pair abandoned the cart and left the premises.
They were followed by DeSoto County deputies, who reported that the suspects arrived at a local Tractor Supply store. The suspects then allegedly began looking over “tools and mini-bikes” on display at the store.
Meanwhile, deputies ran the tag of the suspects’ vehicle; it was not a match for the registered vehicle.
The suspects eventually left the Tractor Supply Store; the deputies subsequently conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle. According to authorities, a K-9 search led to the discovery of “drug paraphernalia,” which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Both men also had their driver’s licenses checked, with deputies alleging that both licenses were suspended.
Williams, who was driving the vehicle, was later identified as one of the suspects; the other was identified by DCSO as one Gary Rister.
According to the statement from DCSO, Williams told a detective that he and Rister “got spooked” at Walmart when they spotted a store associate and “decided to go to Bradenton” instead.
DCSO also cited a “history of retail thefts” in both men’s criminal record; Williams also is currently out on bond in connection to a theft charge in Palmetto.
Both men were cited for driving with a suspended license. Williams was taken into custody on the drug paraphernalia charge. According to the DCSO inmate database, he is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail on $620 bond.
