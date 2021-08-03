Allegiant Air is using a mulligan on its plans for Kingsway Country Club in DeSoto County.
Allegiant bought the club and golf course in 2018 with plans to renovate it to serve as an amenity for Sunseeker Resort guests, but everything stopped when COVID-19 hit in March 2020.
Now, company executives say they will restart those renovations sometime this fall.
“All of the work that we’ll do will be started November and beyond,” said Micah Richins, Sunseeker Resorts executive vice president. “We will want to have everything construction-wise done somewhere before Memorial Day because we don’t want to be chasing the damage that can take place when it rains.”
Key to the project, Richins said, is an upgrade of the property’s decades-old irrigation system.
“The one that’s there now is like 40 years old,” he said. “It’s terrible.”
Established in 1976, Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, sits on the border of DeSoto and Charlotte counties.
“If you tried to play the course after a rain storm, it doesn’t drain anymore,” Richins said. “It did perfectly (probably) 20 years ago but there is a buildup now of all this organic matter that makes it difficult to drain.
“That’s why, really, the primary reason that we are doing all the work that we’re doing is to make sure that the irrigation is state of the art and that the drainage is effective — the bunkers, tees or fairways — it’s all that would be redone as part of the process.”
Other changes at the club include a full redesign of the golf course, replacement of all the turf grass, expansion of the club’s driving range and putting areas, and a refurbished clubhouse and restaurant.
Allegiant President John Redmond said they plan to open Kingsway back up around the same time as Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor, which is currently slated for 2023.
“The golf course will be available to members only and to our hotel guests,” Redmond said. “It’s not a public golf course, and it will be one of the best golf courses here in Southwest Florida.”
