American Legion Auxiliary roster

PHOTO PROVIDED

American Legion Auxiliary Post K-11 has held its installation ceremony for the coming year. Pictured are Marcella Beckwith (front left), Sue Freeland and Susan Smith, Mary Dennison (back left), Donna Buchanan, Mary Taylor, Gaby Morales, Nicole Morales, Beverly Jones, District VP Theresa Walls and President Jackie Tucker.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments