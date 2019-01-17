Introduction
Today, I will present the sad tale about a small town in central Florida, which at one time was the county seat of one of the largest counties in Florida. It achieved national renown by hosting the trials of 12 vigilante men who were accused of committing two murders, it had a number of thriving businesses, including 14 saloons, and was named the county seat when Manatee County was divided into several smaller ones. After surviving for about 60 years, it slowly declined in importance, so that there are now none of the original buildings standing and only a Methodist church to mark its original location.
That town was Pine Level, Florida.
Background
In 1865, during the Reconstruction era after the Civil War, Florida was occupied by federal troops until 1868.
Manatee County was 5,000 square miles in size and the town of Manatee was its county seat, located in the far northwest corner of the county, and one mile east of present day Bradenton.
Manatee was the home of many radical Southern Democrats unhappy with the outcome of the Civil War.
The economy of this huge county had depended primarily on the ownership of African American slaves who were now freedmen and was now in disrepair.
Many in the eastern part of the county were not satisfied with the long distance they had to travel from their homes and businesses to the county seat.
In 1866, Mr. James D. Green, a Republican, submitted a referendum to move the county seat to a more central location in the county ... and it passed.
They chose an isolated area near Horse Creek for the new county seat and called it Pine Level. There was literally nothing there at that time.
With dispatch, plans were submitted for construction of a courthouse and jail, which were built before there were any other buildings around them.
Because there were no good roads leading to Pine Level and no navigable waterways nearby, it was very difficult to travel to this remote location to do legal business at the new courthouse. (But it was now far removed from the radical Southern Democrats over in the town of Manatee.)
Subsequent developments in and near Pine Level
In nearby Sarasota two men were murdered in the summer and in December 1884 by a group called the “Sarasota Vigilantes.” The two were Harrison “Tip” Riley and Charles Abbe.
In 1881, wealthy northerners had purchased large tracts of land in cash-strapped Florida and now the new speculators needed to find out who was living on their property and evict them if they refused to pay for their untitled property. (The locals were treated as squatters.) The informers were Abbe, the first postmaster in Sarasota and the first clerk of the federal court, and Riley, his confederate.
A. S. Watson, the sheriff of Pine Level, was summoned to apprehend the vigilante murderers. He managed to round up about 10 or 12 of them and put them in the jail at Pine Level. Newspapers from all around the country covered the trial of the “Sarasota Vigilantes” and Pine Level became quite well known.
One reporter described the rural Pine Level courtroom as “one third sawdust and two thirds fleas.”
In 1888, the convicted vigilante members who had not escaped from the rudimentary jail were set free after a local campaign was mounted to let them go. (There was much sentiment hostile to the wealthy northerners who came to Florida to buy up their land.)
Beginning of the end
By 1881, there was an apiary, two sawmills, 14 saloons, many small businesses, a new jailhouse, a new courthouse, two lawyers, two churches, and a post office in Pine Level. In 1886, the Florida Southern Railroad was built, running from Barstow to Arcadia. Unfortunately, they decided to bypass Pine Level in favor of Arcadia.
In May 1887 DeSoto County was created out of Manatee County and Pine Level was named the seat of this new county — that didn’t last long. Eighteen months later, in November 1888, the electorate passed a referendum to move the DeSoto County seat from Pine Level to Arcadia.
In short order the courthouse and jail were moved to Arcadia and the slow transfer of businesses, lawyers and citizens from Pine Level to the new county seat began.
Valuable deposits of phosphates were recently discovered in the bed of Peace River near Arcadia, the railroad stopped there and Peace River provided a more convenient way to travel there.
At that point in time Pine Level began to slowly die. By 1925, there was only an apiarist, a grocery store, a cross-tie builder and the post office left in Pine Level. In 1928, the post office was closed and with it the town of Pine Level seems to have disappeared.
Current status of Pine Level
The original 40-acre site of the town is now two-thirds occupied by an orange grove owned by Mr. Clyde Hollingsworth. There is not a single building standing except for the Methodist Church and the first floor of the jail, now used for a schoolroom, and the hanging tree, where justice was once dispensed behind the courthouse. The surface mineral rights on the old Pine Level site are now owned by the Mosaic phosphate mining company.
In 1980, Johnson and Willis completed a site study of Pine Level and recommended that it be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. (This was never accomplished.)
In 2011, Jana Futch completed a master’s thesis study on the historical archaeology of the Pine Level site of DeSoto County, Florida. She did surface and subsurface excavations and found many glass, ceramic and metal objects from the second half of the 19th century, which were turned over to the DeSoto County Historical Society for preservation. Ms. Futch again recommended that the Pine Level site be placed on the National Registry of Historic Places so as to preserve its integrity.
In conclusion
In the post-Civil War/Reconstruction era the town of Pine Level was created in 1866 as the new county seat of the 5,000-square mile Manatee County.
In 1885, Pine Level achieved national prominence, as the courthouse was used to convict 10 or 12 vigilante murderers. (They were all let go after “time served” after three years!)
It thrived as the seat of local government operations for Manatee County until it was bypassed by the Florida Southern Railway in 1886.
When DeSoto County was carved out of Manatee County in May 1886, Pine level was retained as the county seat of the new county for 18 months until it was replaced by Arcadia in November 1888.
In the succeeding 40 years the town had gradually dwindled away until there is nothing left of the former bustling community of over 200 people.
Unhappily, it now qualifies as a bona-fide ghost town. How sad.
Ross M. Tucker is a retired physician living in Sarasota
