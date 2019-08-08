APD seeks deceased man's kin

Arcadia police still seek the family of a man found Tuesday at a vacant lot on State Road 70 in Arcadia. Police said the 68-year-old had been dropped off at the former Checkers Drive-In late Tuesday. He was later found deceased, had been sitting and was found slumped, pronounced dead at the scene. His remains were transported to the Sarasota County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office. Arcadia police said the man appeared to have died of natural causes, but an autopsy would likely determine an exact cause of death.

