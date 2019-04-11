April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is represented by a blue ribbon. This month and throughout the year the Guardian ad Litem Program encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making DeSoto County a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect by creating strong and thriving children, youth, and families in our communities. Currently, the DeSoto County Library is displaying information to aid families in growing stronger. Please visit the library in April for more information. For more information about volunteering locally, contact the Guardian ad Litem Program at 863-993-4638 or at www.12gal.org.

