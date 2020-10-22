ARCADIA — Arcadia City Administrator Terry Stewart has been named the 2020 recipient of the Nettie Draughon Award − given to a city official who has done outstanding work in their area.
"All I can say is ‘wow’," Stewart said at an Oct. 20 City Council meeting after receiving the award. "I came out of retirement to come here because I wanted an opportunity to do something that would leave a legacy that I could be very proud of and you all have given me so much."
Stewart worked in municipal government for decades before he was appointed Arcadia's chief administrative officer five years ago.
"Arcadia has − without question − the most kind, wonderful people that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with in all my 52 years and I’m not just saying that because I’m here," Stewart said.
The award recipient is chosen by the Ridge League of Cities, a member-based organization formed to assist municipalities in promoting efficiency, among other common interests, in local government.
Auburndale, Winter Haven, Plant City, Haines City and Frostproof are just some of many other cities where officials have received the award.
Ridge League President Neda Cobb presented the award at the meeting and read from the submission letter they received from city officials nominating Stewart.
"We (Arcadia) have had so many problems that really needed attention," said Cobb, reading from the letter. "(We) could not have asked for a better person to come to Arcadia to try to resurrect the city."
Some of the reasons cited for Stewart's receiving the award include the repaving of multiple city roads, fixing underground utilities where pipes had been in disrepair for years, cleaning up many of the city's financial issues, helping to turn the city's airport into a thriving general aviation center and helping to clean up the city's golf course, among many others.
"As (many of you) know, there is nothing shy about me," Stewart said, "but I never try to draw attention to myself and take credit for the work that other people do."
"I always will support my staff and point to them because they do the work," Stewart continued. "They are the ones that make it happen everyday. I could not possibly be prouder of them than I am."
