Arcadia Airport hosts Saturday event

Arcadia Municipal Airport this Saturday opens its new turf runway, plans other public celebrations. Management invites everyone starting at 11 a.m. Airport director Shelley Peacock shared details.
Peacock: “Saturday is our turf runway grand opening! Visitors can drive up next to it and watch all of the excitement. They will want to bring a chair and sunblock because they will have such a great time they will not want to leave. We will have many different types of planes and this will be a great event for the kids. There will be foodtrucks onsite serving snacks and dinners starting at $5 and up.
On getting nominated as a top small airport: “Our airport is getting more attention because we have our fuel prices usually the lowest in the state. Once people find out, they notice we have a nice unique airport that has a lot to offer. Not many airports have a turf runway or a campground. Word is getting out!”
From the air: “Arcadia is beautiful and green but what you notice the most is how nice and manicured it is. Our turf runway looks inviting and we hope to see planes landing on it every day after Saturday.”
On the airport’s calendar: “Pancake Breakfast Fly-ins start back Nov. 16, Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and March 21. And we hope to have another spot landing contest in February. It’s all good at Arcadia Municipal Airport!”
