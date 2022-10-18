ARCADIA - More details have been released concerning the arrest of two Arcadia residents on allegations of animal cruelty.
The Daily Sun acquired a copy of the Oct. 13 arrest report for Margaret Frances Hornberger and Samuel Aaron Richards, both 21.
In the report, deputies reiterated that bags of already purchased food were present in the home but unopened and out-of-reach for the dogs found in the home.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office deputies first responded to Hornberger's home in Arcadia on Oct. 4 to investigate a door left open.
According to the arrest report, deputies could "smell feces" through broken windows at the home where several malnourished animals were found.
Deputies reported encountering two "large breed dogs" inside the home with visible rib cages. Dog food was in the home and poured out for them to eat.
Farther into the home, deputies said that they found a dead younger dog and one puppy that was "barely breathing." The latter was similarly malnourished as the larger dogs and covered in feces, the report states.
The dog that was barely breathing was later taken to a veterinarian to be euthanized.
According to the report, deputies made contact with Hornberger outside the home. She told them that she was staying with a neighbor since Hurricane Ian and had visited the home several times to take care of the cats and dogs inside the home.
Hornberger allegedly told the deputies that she was going through a bad breakup, and had no job, money, or family to support her. She cited these factors as why the animals were in the condition they saw.
The still-living dogs were turned over to Animal Control, which also conducted a necropsy on the dead dogs. The necropsy concluded that they died from malnutrition, likely over the course of weeks.
At the time, Animal Control also ordered Hornberger to remove cats from her home due to the unsafe conditions of the structure.
Based on this evidence, DCSO deputies applied for a warrant for Hornberger's arrest on Oct. 12, received it - and then served the warrant the following day.
When deputies returned to her residence, they found Hornberger and Richards were both present.
Richards' arrest record lists his address in North Port. When deputies asked him at the time if he lived with Hornberger, he allegedly replied "kinda."
Deputies confirmed the cats were still present at the home, in violation of the Animal Control order, and Hornberger allowed the officers to come in and remove them.
Responding deputies further allege that there was a strong smell of ammonia entering the trailer on the property, describing the smell as "nauseating."
Despite this, returning deputies reported the residence was cleaner than the Oct. 4 visit.
"The floors were covered with several inches of animal urine and feces," the report read. "There was half eaten trash and bones that had been gnawed on in the area where the kennel was that the deceased dogs were kept."
According to the report, eight cats were removed from the residence. Most of them were not spayed or neutered.
Hornberger allegedly admitted to leaving the cats in the home with no air conditioning or air circulation, leading to the additional charges against her. She was then placed under arrest.
At that point, according to deputies, Richards became angry and tried to defend Hornberger and his actions. He said that they had no money and no other safe place to bring the animals.
Deputies replied they could have sought out Animal Control before or after the hurricane for help. They also pointed to the existing bags of food in the home that the dogs could not access inside their kennels.
"The care the animals required over the last several weeks didn’t require money. It simply required effort to provide the animals with the food already present," the report states.
Richards then said that he had only been back at the residence for the previous three days, following an argument with Hornberger. He told deputies he did not know about the condition of the home prior to them.
Hornberger contradicted this claim, saying that he had returned to the Arcadia residence by Oct. 6.
The arrest report noted that Richards was "very passionate about the cats" and assisted Animal Control with finding each one.
Based on the evidence provided and Hornberger's words, deputies ultimately placed Richards under arrest as well.
