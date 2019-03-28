It was a perfect formula of a historic city with easy access to major roads and walkable downtown streets, a happy welcoming and pure Florida weather.
Organizers hope for a repeat performance with the return of Arcadia Bike Fest on Saturday.
The downtown event runs all day, and side streets close to auto traffic. Barrier guards, police, volunteers, signage and the energy of a street festival will guide riders expected from all corners. Most merchants will remain open, according to organizers and sponsors that include Arcadia Main Street Program, Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson, the Fran Haasch Law Group, the city of Arcadia, Moose Riders, Fat Chris, Gulf Coast Auto, Truck and Equipment Repair, Peace River Distributing and the Arcadian newspaper.
The first downtown festival in November included flawless weather and motorcyclists from just about everywhere, which surprised some because it was Arcadia’s first such festival. Downtown merchants reported strong sales and the all-day event was a huge success, many of the riders introduced to Arcadia for the first time.
Sponsors and organizers will bring streets of vendors, more entertainment, Florida Full Throttle magazine running a best bike contest, film crews with Born To Ride Motorcycle Media documenting the day, entertainers that include local country performer Andy Pursell, a motorcycle stunt team, a bike wash and lots of food and fun. And downtown merchants are gearing up for a few thousand visitors.
“If Saturday turns out anything like November,” said Pam Ames, the owner of Arcadia’s Peddler’s Boutique and president of the host Arcadian Main Street Program, “it’s going to be a great day. We’re very excited to keep this going.”
Arcadia Bike Fest was first hatched by local businessman Miles Christian-Hart. But Arcadia Main Street Program got immediately involved, which helped attract Bert’s Black Widow, a Port Charlotte Harley dealer. And that put the event on a much bigger footing.
“I’m overwhelmed with how things evolved,” said Christian-Hart, a film actor and rider with deep roots in the motorcycle community. “It has been a great partnership.”
At a GlanceArcadia Bike Fest
Downtown Arcadia
Side streets closed to traffic, most downtown merchants will open
Family friendly, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
