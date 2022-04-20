ARCADIA - Two Immokalee men arrested on animal fighting charges were initially stopped during a hit-and-run investigation, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
The two men were not suspects in the hit-and-run, but were allegedly blocked from fleeing the scene of a cockfighting ring by deputies who responded to the call.
The men also claimed they did not take part in the alleged cockfighting ring, but were hired to sell water, beer and food at the event.
Walter Hernandez Jimenez, 22, and Jose Alfredo Gabriel-Sanchez, 29, were both arrested by DeSoto County deputies on Saturday for one count each of fighting or baiting animals and trespassing.
According to arrest reports from the incident, the call that led to their arrest was initially about a man who had been struck by a vehicle near SE County Road 763.
When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with the man who had been struck and two witnesses who stopped to help him, as well as Jimenez and Gabriel-Sanchez.
The injured complainant said that he was in charge of maintaining the groves on the nearby property and had discovered "some unknown individuals" engaged in a cockfighting ring.
The witnesses said a Ford F-250 fled the scene as it struck a black Chevrolet pickup truck with the complainant inside. Jimenez and Gabriel-Sanchez were also attempting to leave in a white GWC truck, but were blocked in by the complainant.
Detectives later canvassed the property. The report alleges that a pit for cockfighting made of plywood was discovered at the location, as well as "numerous dead roosters" and some still-living roosters in cages.
A utility trailer was also found at the scene, which the detectives alleged was used to hold and transport the roosters.
Deputies contacted the property's owner; the report said that he wanted to pursue trespassing charges against the people found on the property and denied that people were allowed on the property.
Jimenez and Gabriel-Sanchez were subsequently taken into custody and transported to DeSoto County Jail. The arresting deputies noted in their report that red stains on their shoes and pants that appeared to be blood.
Both men were interviewed at the jail after receiving Miranda warnings.
They both told investigators that they had driving to the area with the help of a GPS device and were provided with drinks and food to sell at the event; they both said that they did not know what the event would be ahead of time and both denied taking part in the fights by either betting or bringing roosters.
During his interview, Gabriel-Sanchez estimated that there were about 20 people involved in the cockfighting ring.
He also said the person who recruited him for the event promised he would be paid $150 for selling concessions at the event.
"Jose and Walter both admitted to being present at the time of the incident and attended the fighting of the animals," read the report.
Jimenez was released on $7,000 total bond; Gabriel-Sanchez was released on $2,000 total bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.