Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Arcadia families in need treated with holiday meals

  • 0
  • 2 min to read

ARCADIA — Hundreds of Arcadian families in need received complete holiday meals Thursday afternoon. 

Yahri Tyler and Lizzie Hautamaki

DeSoto Middle School Girls Basketball player Yahri Tyler (left) and Lizzie Hautamaki sort sides for the meals distributed to families in need at the the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club in Arcadia Thursday. Tyler's mother Toi Reaves, DeSoto High School Girls Basketball assistant coach, brought the high school team and Tyler our to help with the distribution. Lizzie Hautamaki's husband Dean is co-trustee of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust.

Around 400 meals were distributed by a handful of volunteers and employees of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club — part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties — as families drove through the club’s parking lot, located at 18 School Ave., Arcadia.

"This means everything to this community because some of these people can't afford to have Christmas," said Priscilla Maloney, DeSoto High School and LGF Boys & Girls Club teacher.

"It’s indescribable seeing the smiles on the students’ faces," she said. "I think this is everything for the community, and hopefully we’ll be doing a little bit more of this as we go."

Maloney & Shaw

Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club teacher Priscilla Maloney (left) and program director Pathrience Shaw organize food during a holiday meal distribution outside the Boys & Girls Club facility in Arcadia.

The meals were purchased through donations made by the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, an organization focused on enhancing the life of local families through social services and healthcare initiatives.

Each meal can serve a family of five to seven people and included a precooked Boar’s Head ham or turkey, and an assortment of sides such as mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

Families from the LGF Boys & Girls Club, Arcadia Housing Authority, Redlands Christian Migrant Association, Casa San Juan Bosco and seniors at St. John Paul II Villas participated in the donation event. 

"We saw needs during special holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas in Arcadia where people are in the greatest kind of needs," LGF Philanthropic Trust co-trustee Dr. Dean Hautamaki said.

Hautamaki is a Sarasota physician.

"To provide a full meal to fill empty bellies," he said. "I think it shows us the willingness that we all need to understand that we all need each other.

"We all may find ourselves in a time where we may not be able to afford food every day (and) to show that we care about each other I think is extraordinarily important right now in our world."

Meals were provided by Publix Super Market in Arcadia and transported by Peace River Deli Provisions, a local Boar’s Head brand distributor.

LGF Philanthropic Trustee Eric Kaplan said they are in it "for the long haul" with their commitment to Arcadia families.

Tamia and Chartiyana Randolph

DeSoto High School Girls Basketball players Tamia (right) and Chartiyana Randolph wait for the next car to pull up during a holiday meal distribution at the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club in Arcadia.

"We’re committed to the people of Arcadia and they are important to us," he said. "They have unfulfilled needs and that’s not right....It really feels good to give people a happy time during a difficult year and experience (since the COVID-19 pandemic.)"

Hautamaki said they are considering expanding their meal distribution not only in the number of meals but also the amount of holidays. 

"We are already looking at other significant holidays that represent an entire community," he said.

Kochman

Local Boar’s Head representative Michael Kochman, Jr., handed the holiday meals down from the company's refrigerated truck during the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club meal distribution Thursday.

"I don’t like seeing people pull up with children in the car and not be able to have enough meals," Hautamaki said. "So we’re going to have to figure out having additional meals to meet the needs for those who might be coming up (after we run out)."

Volunteers

Volunteers get organized during a holiday meal giveaway in Arcadia.

For more information about the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, visit online BGCSDC.org.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments