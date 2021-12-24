Arcadia families in need treated with holiday meals

ARCADIA — Hundreds of Arcadian families in need received complete holiday meals Thursday afternoon.
Around 400 meals were distributed by a handful of volunteers and employees of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club — part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties — as families drove through the club’s parking lot, located at 18 School Ave., Arcadia.
"This means everything to this community because some of these people can't afford to have Christmas," said Priscilla Maloney, DeSoto High School and LGF Boys & Girls Club teacher.
"It’s indescribable seeing the smiles on the students’ faces," she said. "I think this is everything for the community, and hopefully we’ll be doing a little bit more of this as we go."
The meals were purchased through donations made by the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, an organization focused on enhancing the life of local families through social services and healthcare initiatives.
Each meal can serve a family of five to seven people and included a precooked Boar’s Head ham or turkey, and an assortment of sides such as mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
Families from the LGF Boys & Girls Club, Arcadia Housing Authority, Redlands Christian Migrant Association, Casa San Juan Bosco and seniors at St. John Paul II Villas participated in the donation event.
"We saw needs during special holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas in Arcadia where people are in the greatest kind of needs," LGF Philanthropic Trust co-trustee Dr. Dean Hautamaki said.
Hautamaki is a Sarasota physician.
"To provide a full meal to fill empty bellies," he said. "I think it shows us the willingness that we all need to understand that we all need each other.
"We all may find ourselves in a time where we may not be able to afford food every day (and) to show that we care about each other I think is extraordinarily important right now in our world."
Meals were provided by Publix Super Market in Arcadia and transported by Peace River Deli Provisions, a local Boar’s Head brand distributor.
LGF Philanthropic Trustee Eric Kaplan said they are in it "for the long haul" with their commitment to Arcadia families.
"We’re committed to the people of Arcadia and they are important to us," he said. "They have unfulfilled needs and that’s not right....It really feels good to give people a happy time during a difficult year and experience (since the COVID-19 pandemic.)"
Hautamaki said they are considering expanding their meal distribution not only in the number of meals but also the amount of holidays.
"We are already looking at other significant holidays that represent an entire community," he said.
"I don’t like seeing people pull up with children in the car and not be able to have enough meals," Hautamaki said. "So we’re going to have to figure out having additional meals to meet the needs for those who might be coming up (after we run out)."
For more information about the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, visit online BGCSDC.org.
