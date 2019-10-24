I like to start each article with this reminder: We’re not your granny’s garden club!
Someone said something to me the other day which totally resonated. “Most of us cannot change everyone’s life, but we all can change someone’s life.”
I’m sure it’s a famous quote from a wise person.
We, as gardeners, can incorporate this sentiment into our gardens. If we plant a tree, a shrub, some native seed-bearing grasses, or plants that are a host to butterflies and other pollinators, we are making a difference in something’s life. I have planted numerous native passionfruit vines, milkweeds and other host plants. I rejoice when they are eaten to the ground—it means that they are doing their jobs! They are the food for the hungry caterpillars, which then become the wonderful butterflies!
While most of us will never change the world, we can, in a small part, change a piece of the world around us. I challenge you to plant a tree—decades from now a child may seek shade, climb that tree, hang a swing from it, and dream their dreams. That tree will become a home for squirrels, birds and other life. Plant a milkweed to help the monarch population, or a firebush to bring hummingbirds to your yard.
The Arcadia Garden Club is a place for lovers of plants, birds and butterflies to come together for food, fellowship and education. Our next meeting will be noon (Monday) Nov. 4. Our guest speaker will be Norma Banas on the topic: Practical Tips to Set Up and Use Facebook as a Communication Tool.
I, for one, am looking forward to this as a great learning tool. I am "challenged" with some of the technology others find so easy to use!
We had a great meeting in October. Some of the fun things we did were: See a slide presentation from Barbara Hollar—she has a quarter-acre lot and has managed to turn it into a lush, tropical oasis that seemed like she was on a five-acre private retreat. Had an AMAZING lunch—our garden home cooks really know their way around a kitchen! Many people took advantage of the opportunity to add plants to their gardens by utilizing the community sale table: gorgeous plants were available from $1-$3 each! Others took home seeds to plant from the FREE seed-sharing table.
A reminder to all members: Nov. 4 will be the vote on proposed bylaws. Bring a friend, your binders, proposed bylaw handouts, covered dish, $$ for the sale table, any plants you want to donate to the sale table, and your thirst for learning!
Diggin' it
You may see garlic vines (mansoa alliacea) in bloom around this time of the year. These vines typically bloom two to three times a year. This is a woody climbing vine with beautiful flowers. It is unrelated to the edible garlic, but it can be used as a substitute for garlic in an emergency. According to plant lore, growing this eliminates the bad luck from a house. The leaves emit a strong garlicy scent when crushed, and when the blooms are spent, the scent is quite strong.
1005 W. Magnolia St., Arcadia
863-494-9862/Facebook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.