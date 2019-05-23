Arcadia Garden Club met May 6, Sherry Miraldi and Carman Miranda as hostesses with a Cinco de Mayo theme. A timely and community-oriented program was presented by Cindy Coutts, OTR, and Reid Lawson, PT, both associated with DeSoto Memorial Hospital.
Coutts and Lawson each expressed a love for gardening and a passion to promote nature. It was because of this passion that Coutts brought to the DMH management team the concept of building and maintaining a Community and Sensory Garden. In order to move ahead, however, funding was required. The DMH Volunteer Auxiliary and the DeSoto Memorial Hospital Foundation provided start-up monies, and now the project is ready to move ahead to clear ground, construct raised gardens, design enabling pathways and to place the right plants and trees.
According to master gardeners and information from the University of Florida, the idea of intentionally creating gardens designed to impact the senses has a history of being developed ... for the blind. Now these sensory gardens are focused on creating an appreciation for the natural world through a selection of plants and other natural means for children and adults in rehabilitation.
Sensory selections stimulate sight, taste, touch, smell and sound. Examples: sight—tulips, zinnias, petunias or marigolds, taste—peppermint, radishes, orange or blueberry; touch—rose petal, bark from crape myrtle or lamb’s ear; smell—thyme, bee balm, lemon balm or lavender; and sound—bamboo, plants that encourage wildlife like hummingbirds and butterflies.
The speaker explained that the positive impact of the project has already been demonstrated by a current client whose confidence has been regained, as he has had a chance to give back through his ideas and being a part of this development team.
“The garden will encourage a person to get outside to plant a seed and watch it grow. It will give motivation. It will help someone to get used to living again,” Coutts said.
While focus of the DMH project will be the sensory garden, Coutts reported plans to also include a community garden that will provide organic vegetables for those in need. She encouraged all to watch for the groundbreaking ceremony that will be coming soon!
Following the program, these individuals were unanimously elected as the 2019-2021 slate of officers: President, Lorraine Brauckhoff; First Vice President, Odette Flanagan; Second Vice President, Valeria Littlefield; Third Vice President, Evelyn Sasser; Recording Secretary, Theresa Collins-Hill; Corresponding Secretary, Dawn Jones; and Treasurer, Babs Ames.
The next meeting of the Garden Club is at noon on June 3, 1005 W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. The program will be presented by District IX Vice President Leslie Montwid, the topic fun and creative ways to use succulents. The public is welcome as a guest. For more information about AGC and its activities, visit www.facebook.com/ArcadiaFloridaGardenClub and click the “Like” button. For an electronic copy of the AGC Newsletter, to receive a meeting reminder or if you are interested in being a presenter, send an email to: gardenclubarcadia@gmail.com.
