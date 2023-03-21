Arcadia HTG PhotoII.jpg

Arcadia Main Street on Friday received a check for $50,000 from T-Mobile as part of the company's Hometown Grants program. Pictured: Christy Lee, Arcadia Main Street Executive Director Alessia Trujillo, Pam Ames, economic development chair for AMS, Ashley Harn and

Jeff Cummings.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA — Arcadia businesses will receive a boost from T-Mobile to help recover from Hurricane Ian.

The company recently announced that Arcadia is among 25 towns chosen to receive a $50,000 Hometown Grant.


