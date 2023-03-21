Arcadia Main Street on Friday received a check for $50,000 from T-Mobile as part of the company's Hometown Grants program. Pictured: Christy Lee, Arcadia Main Street Executive Director Alessia Trujillo, Pam Ames, economic development chair for AMS, Ashley Harn and
ARCADIA — Arcadia businesses will receive a boost from T-Mobile to help recover from Hurricane Ian.
The company recently announced that Arcadia is among 25 towns chosen to receive a $50,000 Hometown Grant.
"This cash infusion will help the city restore Arcadia Downtown Main Street business property facades such as awnings, doors and windows, following the devastation left by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole," a news release stated. "The money will assist local business owners who have been hit hard by the hurricanes and help the city renovate downtown historical buildings."
Arcadia Main Street Executive Director Alessia Trujillo said the organization is "thrilled to be chosen" for the grant.
“As a small community, these funds have a huge impact to proceed forward in revitalization," she said.
Overall, T-Mobile has awarded $7.8 million to 175 rural communities in 41 states since launching the Hometown Grant initiative in April 2021.
Projects range from revitalizing downtowns to revamping parks to renovating buildings to supporting sustainability efforts, according to a news release.
The grants are awarded to communities with populations under 50,000.
