ARCADIA — The Big Tree RV Resort Quilters group in Arcadia recently donated 20 fidget-lap quilts to the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.
Linda Brown and Phyllis Slagell are leaders of the quilting group.
“It gives us a chance to use up our scrap materials and it’s for a good cause,” Slagell said. “It’s not only for people with Alzheimer’s — they’re for anyone who fidgets.”
Slagell, who is from Michigan, spends the winters in Arcadia.
“I’ve been coming to Florida for 32 years,” she said.
There are about 30 quilters in the club.
“I’ve been quilting for about 30 years,” Slagell said. “A few years ago, we made quilts for family members who were in nursing homes.”
The women make the quilts in one day.
“We have an assembly line and we work on them for hours,” Brown said. “We plan to possibly do it again next year. We also make quilts for a children’s hospital.”
The group also hosts a quilt show at the park every other year. The next one will be in 2024.
“We sell our quilts and we have other items on display that people can buy,” Brown said. “We are hoping our next show will attract new members.”
In DeSoto County alone, more than 13% of adults age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, according to Matt Eaton, vice president of communications for Florida Alzheimer’s Association.
“Those facing dementia often show anxiety and agitation with their hands, pulling at clothes or other items,” Eaton said in an email. “Fidget blankets provide a variety of textures and items to move that provide calm.”
New quilters start with a beginner class that Linda teaches the trade for one year, Eaton said.
“They then move up to the senior class group where they discuss different projects and everyone contributes ideas that they have found in magazines, online or at various places and they share with the group.”
The club has been in existence for more than 32 years.
“The most senior member, Phyllis, has been in the group for 32 years and stated that the group was in place when she moved there,” Eaton said.
For more information on Alzheimer’s and other dementia, call the Alzheimer’s Association helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.
