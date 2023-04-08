Big Tree RV Resort Arcadia Quilters

The Big Tree RV Resort Arcadia quilters club.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA — The Big Tree RV Resort Quilters group in Arcadia recently donated 20 fidget-lap quilts to the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

Linda Brown and Phyllis Slagell are leaders of the quilting group.


   

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments