Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission approved several requests for certificates of appropriateness for fences and other improvements at its meeting on June 10. Privacy fences made of wood—or made of other material designed to imitate wood—will be installed at 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., 304 E. Oak St., 313 W. Oak St., and 240 N. Orange Ave.
Although chainlink fences are not historically appropriate in the Arcadia Historic District, commissioners approved one at 304 E. Oak St. that will not be seen from the sidewalk or road and will protect the owner’s backyard sheds.
A certificate of appropriateness was also approved for the owner to repair and/or rebuild front and back porches for the home at 240 N. Orange Ave. However, a southwest porch, where the back wing joins the main part of the house, was not approved.
The owners at 313 W. Oak St. will refurbish the north gable that faces Oak Street with either new shingles or siding plus a slightly larger louvered vent than the original. The home was owned by Michael Schlossberg (related story on page 2).
The demolition of 162 N. Hillsborough Ave. was tabled, again. It was built before 1909, as seen on the Sanborn Fire Insurance Map for that year and is a contributing structure of the Arcadia Historic District, listed in 1984 in the National Register of Historic Places.
The map also shows the residence at 134 N. Polk Ave. Later, additions were constructed, and it was used as a boarding or rooming house, as seen in the 1921 Arcadia city directory, with Mrs. Eliza Winn as owner, and in the 1930 U.S. Census, as the Palm Inn. In the 1940 U.S. Census, her residence is no longer listed as a rooming house, but six other unrelated adults are living with her. Commissioners approved a certificate of appropriateness for the design, presented by Sarasota architect Bill Niblock, for the rehabilitation of the frame vernacular structure as a commercial building.
The store at 133 W. Oak St. will have new bronze doors that will fit the historic opening to the door. It is one of the few historic commercial buildings that retains a door set at an angle to be easily accessible by pedestrians arriving from either street. It was built by Freemond Morqus, after his original wood shop burned in the Thanksgiving Day Fire of 1905 that destroyed downtown Arcadia. The store is part of a structure that extends east from Monroe Street to the alley. The 1909 Sanborn Map notes that harnesses and “gentlemen’s furnishings” were sold in the corner shop. It was later a series of grocery stores: the Purity Market; the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company Store, better known as the A & P; the Table Supply Store; and Quik Chek that eventually became Winn-Dixie.
At a glanceArcadia HPC’s next meeting is 4 p.m. July 8
23 N. Polk Ave.
863-494-4114
Public invited
