Catching up on Arcadia Literary Club gatherings in November and December...
November minutes
Club members met Nov. 14 at the country home of Eloise Johnson. President Debi Halvorson called the meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. and thanked Eloise Johnson and co-hostesses Sally Aldrich, Laura Christ, Heidi de Jong and Mindy Ryalls.
After wishing everyone Thanksgiving blessings, Debi Halvorson asked us to stand and read the collect. Debi Halvorson then proceeded with the business meeting by passing around a list of corrections for the program book and recognizing November birthdays. Secretery Raye Southwell called roll, read October minutes. Beau Carson gave a brief treasurer’s report and told members that a few people still owe dues. In attendance were Sally Aldrich, Laura Amendola, Susan Barnes, Diane Baxley, Marcia Brown, Beau Carson, Laura Christ, Ruth Dunn, Heidi de Jong, Muriel Hall, Debi Halvorson, Cherie Hollingsworth, Eloise Johnson, Heather Kamberg, Nancy Mabrey, Ann Pepper, Jessica Ritch, Mindy Ryals, Raye Southwell, Janie Watson and Honorary Life Member Shirley Cullom.
First vice-president Jessica Ritch suggested that Arcadia Literary Club have a members-only Facebook page to share photos and upcoming event. Second vice-president Nancy Mabrey reminded members that our annual outing will be (Saturday) Feb. 16. Members and guests will attend a matinee performance of “Guys and Dolls” at the Broadway Palms Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers. The cost for the dinner and play is $60. The annual Thanksgiving offering basket was passed and members decided to give the money to Arcadia Center for the Needy. Nancy Mabrey read the quote from John D. MacDonald and blessed the meal. Members enjoyed a beautifully presented meal and enjoyed conversation. Co-hostesses Heidi de Jong and Mindy Ryalls gave all members special Florida-shaped cookies as a parting gift.
Beau Carson presented the program on the life of Florida author John D. MacDonald who was born in 1916, wrote most his life in Sarasota, but died in cold Milwaukee. Following WWII, John and his wife Dorothy settled in Sarasota, where he wrote his books. Over his lifetime he sold over 90 million books and wrote 200,000 words a month. He was a writer of mystery fiction, and his most famous character, Travis McGee, was wildly successful. Beau Carson picked his science fiction novel “The Girl, the Gold Watch and Everything” to review. A math teacher, Mr. Krepps makes a fortune gambling and after his death leaves his nephew Kirby a gold watch that allows him to time travel. John’s last novel was written over 30 years ago, but his novels are still popular. John had a deep love of Florida, especially for wildlife and the environment.
December minutes
The Arcadia Literary Club met Dec. 12 at the country home of Kim Fender. President Debi Halvorson called the meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. and thanked Kim Fender and co-hostesses Pam Ames, Debi Halvorson, Jamie Kirschner and Jessica Ritch. Nancy Mabrey blessed the meal and members and guests enjoyed beautifully presented refreshments. After wishing everyone Merry Christmas, Debi Halvorson asked members to stand and read the collect.
Debi Halvorson then proceeded with the business meeting by recognizing December birthdays. Secretary Raye Southwell called roll, read the November minutes and gave a brief treasurer’s report in the absence of Beau Carson. In attendance were Sally Aldrich, Pam Ames, Susan Barnes, Kim Bonner, Marcia Brown, Laura Christ, Ruth Dunn, Heidi de Jong, Kim Fender, Darlene Foster, Muriel Hall, Debi Halvorson, Eloise Johnson, Jamie Kirschner, Nancy Mabrey, Marilyn McConnell, Bonnie Molloy, Ann Pepper, Jessica Ritch, Mindy Ryals, Raye Southwell, Tara Welles-Jones, Theresa Wheeler, Honorary Life Member Shirley Cullom and guests Danielle Brewer, Michele Keen and Mary Ann Treadwell.
Second vice-president Nancy Mabrey reminded members that our annual outing will be (Saturday) Feb. 16. Members and guests will attend a matinee performance of “Guys and Dolls” at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers. The cost for the dinner and play is $60. The annual Christmas offering basket was passed and members gave money to the AWANA program which benefits community children Tuesday evenings at Trinity United Methodist Church. The members also decided to continue to support the Barbara B. Whidden adult student scholarship program at Family Service Center. Tara Welles-Jones read the quote from Tim Dorsey’s book “Squall Lines.” Hostess Kim Fender presented members with a special goodie bag as they departed. The next meeting will be Jan. 9 at the home of Tara Welles-Jones.
Heidi de Jong presented the book “Homegrown in Florida,” edited by William McKeen, which is a collection of stories and recollections. Heidi began her program by recounting her early memories of Florida as a child. One of the authors, Tim Dorsey, recalls growing up in Florida with miles of orange groves and quirky personalities. In the early days before Disney, people often mistook Orlando for Ocala. Another author recalled swimming in Blue Springs close to Gainesville. Heidi suggested that those who grew up in Florida recall their childhood memories, in writing or as a recording, before they are lost. Heidi closed her program by reading a Florida version of “‘Twas the Night before Christmas.”
