Arcadia public housing officials have restarted plans for a new low-income rental complex the coronavirus pandemic knocked off track in the spring.
A public-private partnership initiated by the Arcadia Housing Authority is looking to build the two-floor complex of 58 duplex apartments, said Becky-Sue Mercer, the Authority’s executive director. Some aspects of the project are still to be determined, but
Mercer and the Housing Authority want to make 42 of the planned apartments two-bedroom, eight of them single bedroom and another eight a three-bedroom.
Named Cypress Garden Apartments, the project is planned for city blocks of Cypress Street, 11th Avenue, Hickory Street and 12th Avenue. The combined parcels are almost five acres, Mercer said.
The Authority’s development entity, the Arcadia Housing Development Corp., bought the four parcels in 2006. The Development Corp. is working on the financial model with co-developer Smith & Henzy of Palm Beach County, a firm specializing in public-private partnerships that leverage federal and state tax credits, Mercer said.
The project would be done in much the same fashion as several other local below-market rental housing complexes built by private developers and managed by the Housing Authority. Developers can recoup significant portions of their costs through incentives that include New Market Tax Credits, a fund administered through the Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. Such tax credits are targeted toward economically distressed localities and regions. Jobs and housing for low-income residents are priorities for use of the credits.
Given DeSoto County’s large percentage of agricultural workers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program
also offers tax credits for low-income housing.
Low income housing tax credit apartments have cheaper than market rents but amenities similar to those found in a market rate apartment community, according to Mercer.
“I just had a meeting with the developers this morning,” Mercer said in a recent interview.
The discussion centered on competing for a tax-credit allocation from the Florida Finance Housing Corporation. “We are getting ready to throw our hat in the ring,” she said.
Arcadia, where renters occupy 42.3 percent of the housing inventory, has 10 rental complexes built through low income housing tax credits and offering rates below market: Jacaranda Trail 1, Oaks Trail, The Oaks, McPine Apartments, DeSoto Landing, Wood Park Point Apartments, The Palms, Arcadia Oaks, Casa San Juan Bosco, Casa San Juan Bosco Phase II.
Mercer said the Catholic Diocese of Venice built the Casa San Juan complexes through a development partnership which used
Agriculture Department Rural Development tax credits. Managed by the Diocese, the complexes are on 50 donated acres at 2316 S. Hillsborough St.
A subsequent phase will be devoted to housing for the elderly.
Of the subsidized units in Arcadia, 226 are income-based apartments whose tenants typically pay no more than 30 percent of their income towards rent and utilities.
Another 479 units are rent subsidized. These do not prove direct rental assistance but are affordable to low-income households. For instance, Mercer noted, a three-bedroom apartment rents for $699 monthly.
The new Arcadia project was on the drawing board last year but got pulled off by the pandemic.
“The governor had formulated a favorable budget for affordable housing. Then Covid happened,” Mercer said.
She said the pandemic forced the state to divert the money to addressing the virus.
But now the effort is on again, said Mercer, who is in her 11th year heading the Authority.
The key is to find developers willing to take on the project.
“It has to be lucrative enough to draw a developer,” she said. “We can’t be our own developer.”
With the tax credits, developers and the investors who back them gain a financial commodity they can sell to businesses and corporations needing to lower their tax liabilities.
Meanwhile, the DeSoto County Commission at the state’s direction has identified a handful of county-owned parcels available
for affordable housing. It’s a process the county has repeated annually since the state issued the mandate in 2006, according to Tara Poulton, DeSoto County development director.
The state says counties are in a unique position to respond to affordable housing challenges because of the role many play in planning and zoning. With this authority over land use, county leaders can create a regulatory framework that incentivizes developers to build affordable units, without requiring additional funding from the county, the state says.
Whatever steps DeSoto County takes in the way of affordable housing, the goal is expected to be locating the housing in close proximity to jobs. But much more should be considered, Mercer said.
“Everything has to factor in,” she said, emphasizing that housing should be served by public transportation, school bus routes, doctors’ offices, grocery stores and other services and infrastructure.
“Whoever is doing the development has a checklist,” she added.
Public housing, she said, does not fit the old adage “if you build it they will come.”
Instead, Mercer said, “You have to look at how you get them to come to you.”
