Arcadia Main Street brings on new executive director

ARCADIA — A new executive director has been named to the Arcadia Main Street organization in DeSoto County.
The Arcadia Main Street Program is a nonprofit organization focused on improving the economic management, public participation, historic preservation and more, in the city’s downtown area.
In early September, the organization announced the hiring of Alessia Trujillo as its new executive director.
Trujillo, 21, was born and raised in Arcadia and has experience in customer service, marketing, leadership and overall client relations.
“I think I have insight on what the community wants of our downtown,” she said. “I would like to bring more younger generations into the downtown district and I’m hoping that we can help that with our events.”
On Nov. 6, the organization will host its annual Arcadia Bike Fest, which has brought in thousands of motorcyclists from all over Southwest Florida and beyond over the years.
Trujillo said they have also planned the new monthly Oak Street Marketplace. The outdoor market begins Oct. 9 and runs every second Saturday of the month through May.
“Our plan is to have local vendors, local food trucks and live music to just hit all age groups in the community,” she said.
On Trujillo’s hiring, Arcadia Main Street President Pam Ames said they wanted to bring on someone locally.
“We advertised locally and within the state,” Ames said. “But we just felt it was important to have someone from Arcadia that’s familiar with the happenings here ... And Alessia fit the bill.”
Former Executive Director Alisson Thorpe left the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic for a job with DeSoto County.
Ames said they held off on hiring anyone during the height of the pandemic because the organization couldn’t hold many events.
“We thought it was necessary to reach out and find someone (earlier this year),” Ames said.
Arcadia’s Historic Downtown District is home to 25-plus antique shops, several specialty stores and local restaurants.
Ames said that while they did lose some businesses during the pandemic, they are now back to capacity.
“All of our buildings are full,” she said. “We would love to see some of our current businesses expand and maybe even expand their hours. What we are trying to do is get our events built back up so that hopefully we can bring people back to downtown Arcadia.”
Ames said they hope to get seasonal residents back to the downtown area in the coming months, as well.
“We’ve always been a hot spot for when the northerners are here to visit Florida,” Ames said. “We noticed the traffic going through the shops was down during the pandemic.
“That’s one thing we want to make sure is that people know that we are open and ready for business.”
For more information about Arcadia Main Street, go to ArcadiaMainStreet.com or find them on Facebook at Facebook.com/ArcadiaMainStreet.
