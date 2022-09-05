ARCADIA -- An Arcadia resident was arrested on Thursday after deputies allegedly found narcotics and stolen vehicles inside his barn — as well as a vehicle the suspect himself had reported stolen.
Ebifanio Alvarez, 46, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office with the following counts:
• Possession of a controlled substance
• Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Scheme to defraud
• Keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity
• Making a false report to law enforcement
• Making a false and fraudulent insurance claim
• Removing or altering a serial number
• Grand theft (2 counts)
DCSO announced Alvarez’s arrest on their Facebook page late Thursday afternoon. According to the statement, several stolen items were found at the barn on NE Roan Street where a search warrant was conducted.
One of those items was a dump truck trailer reported stolen in 2021; the rightful owner arrived on-scene and took back possession of the trailer, according to the post.
Alvarez also arrived on-scene just after the search of the barn had begun.
Deputies also reported finding a dismantled F250 pickup truck during the search.
“Coincidentally, Ebifanio Alvarez had reported a tan F250 pickup truck stolen in April 2022,” the post noted.
Alvarez was subsequently arrested and transported to DeSoto County Jail. He was later released on $31,000 total bond.
“Due to the continued efforts of Det. Pacheco, the Criminal Investigations Division, and Road Patrol Deputies, numerous stolen items were recovered and returned to their rightful owners,” the DCSO post read.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who observes unlawful activity call DCSO at 863-993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.