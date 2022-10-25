Jerry Garcia Tijerina

Jerry Garcia Tijerina

ARCADIA — Authorities allege an Arcadia man managed to steal a Taser from the deputy who attempted to arrest him Monday.

Jerry Garcia Tijerina, 38, has been charged with one count each of depriving law enforcement of their means of protection, as well as two counts each of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer.


