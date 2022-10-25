ARCADIA — Authorities allege an Arcadia man managed to steal a Taser from the deputy who attempted to arrest him Monday.
Jerry Garcia Tijerina, 38, has been charged with one count each of depriving law enforcement of their means of protection, as well as two counts each of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office announced Tijerina's arrest on social media.
According to DCSO, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Tijerina after he allegedly picked up a downed stop sign from Hurrican Ian and threw it in front of the deputy's patrol vehicle.
Tijerina told the deputy that he had an active warrant, according to authorities. At that point, the deputy attempted to take Tijerina into custody. That's when he began to resist arrest.
At some point, Tijerina allegedly managed to "obtain" the deputy's Taser. He then stole a nearby bicycle and tried to ride away on it.
DCSO deputies were later able to find and arrest Tijerina. He is being held at DeSoto County Jail on no bond. The charges against Tijerina filed by DCSO do not include any theft-related charges outside of the deputy's Taser.
Tijerina was charged earlier this month for allegedly violating the DeSoto County curfew after the hurricane. In addition, authorities allege he was found with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia during his earlier arrest.
At the time, authorities allege, Tijerina was riding a bicycle when he was encountered by deputies and seemed to avoid them during the night.
Tijerina is due to return to court on Nov. 28 in connection with the aggravated battery charges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.