David Elijah Fields

ARCADIA — An Arcadia man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly throwing his own bodily fluids on the back and buttocks of an unsuspecting shopper at Walmart in Arcadia, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

David Elijah Fields, 30, of the 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., is said to have been acting suspiciously and erratically by the victim just before she realized what he was doing, as noted in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.

The victim was not physically injured and Fields’ bodily fluid was contained to her outer clothing.

