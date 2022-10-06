ARCADIA - Officers reported arresting a DeSoto County man for allegedly blocking a motorist on the road Sunday night.
Madix James Bolstein, 19, has been charged with one count each of false imprisonment and criminal mischief.
Officers with the Arcadia Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious person standing in Ashbury Street on the night of Oct. 2. According to the arrest report, dispatchers advised that a hit-and-run was reported in the same area.
Officers located a black SUV parked near the intersection of Arcadia Avenue and Ridgewood Drive, with a partially shattered windshield. The driver was present and waiting inside the vehicle.
The responding officers advised the driver to exit the vehicle to speak with them; according to the report, she "appeared to be scared" but complied with their orders.
The driver told the officers that she had made a wrong turn on Ashbury Street due to the lack of power in the area, and was attempting to turn back around.
As she did, she saw some men block her path and heard them yell at her. She then decided to call 911.
At one point, according to the driver, one of the men got onto the hood of her vehicle and began punching her windshield. She then stepped on the gas pedal to get past them and came to rest at her current location.
Officers spoke to residents on Ashbury Street and determined that two men stood in the road: Bolstein and another individual.
The other individual agreed to speak to officers, claiming that he and Bolstein went to check on a vehicle that was speeding on Ashbury Street. When they found the vehicle, he said that Bolstein leaned on the vehicle's front while he went to get other people.
The car then "floored it," according to the other man, and causing Bolstein to roll on the hood and punch the glass before he fell out.
Bolstein was treated for injuries by DeSoto Fire Rescue and flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment; however, he returned home by Monday night, when officers managed to make contact with him.
Speaking with the officers, Bolstein claimed that he witnessed the black SUV speeding at 100 miles per hour down Ashbury Street. He said that he waved his arms to get the driver to stop, and asked her why she was going so fast down a private road.
Bolstein also said that he approached the vehicle slowly and saw the driver call 911.
He then claimed that he began to walk back to his house when he heard tires screech, and the vehicle hit him.
His hands and head hit the windshield, Bolstein claimed, causing the damage.
According to the arrest report, Bolstein was established to be the aggressor since he elected to interact with the driver by leaving his property.
Bolstein was subsequently arrested and taken to DeSoto County Jail; he was released on Wednesday on $10,500 total bond.
