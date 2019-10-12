ARCADIA — An Arcadia man has been arrested for extortion and aggravated stalking of a man, DeSoto County Circuit Court records filed Oct. 7 show.
Larry Wayne McClenithan Jr., 25, threaten to expose the alleged victim as gay and cheating on his wife, as well as injuring the man by breaking his arm, among other threats, according to police.
The alleged offenses occurred January though September 2018. McClenithan was arrested on Oct. 5.
As for the offense of extortion, McClenithan “by his own admission” sent messages to the victim that he was going to “post it all on Facebook ... and on ‘Let’s Hear it Arcadia’ (an Arcadia Facebook group page),” that the victim was gay and cheating, police said.
McClenithan told investigators that he had such evidence on social media but could not produce it and retracted that statement.
It’s not McClenithan’s first go-round on such charges, however. When arrested he was on probation for aggravated stalking charges in Hardee County dating to July 2016. That victim began dating a woman who then became the focus of McClenithan’s harassment. His alleged stalking had been going for years, locals shared with the Sun.
McClenithan is being held by the Florida Department of Corrections in Sarasota. Bond was set at $20,000.
