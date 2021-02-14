ARCADIA — A 27-year-old Arcadia man was arrested last week for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a juvenile and providing false identification to law enforcement, according to a DeSoto County Sheriff's Office report.
DCSO was tipped off on a possible sexual relationship between Carmelo Montalvo − whom they thought was named Sergio Martinez at the time − and a juvenile on Feb. 8 and found Montalvo hiding in a barn the following day.
Montalvo was reported to have plans and money to flee to Mexico.
While on the scene Feb. 9, deputies located fraudulent identification showing that “Sergio Martinez” was actually Carmelo Montalvo.
DCSO's Criminal Investigative Division responded and, after a brief investigation, probable cause was established and Montalvo was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and two counts of criminal use of fraudulent personal identification.
Montalvo is currently residing at the DeSoto County Jail with a $303,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.