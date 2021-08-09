William Charles McGuigan

ARCADIA — An Arcadia man was arrested last Friday for allegedly soliciting an underaged girl for sexual acts, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

William Charles McGuigan, 43, reportedly followed the victim on foot for around a half-mile Aug. 5 while making sexual advances and offering her money to engage in sexual acts.

APD detectives were able to identify and locate McGuigan Friday. He later made a statement admitting to the encounter.

McGuigan was arrested and charged with compelling another to become a prostitute, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and aggravated stalking of a minor 16 years of age or younger.

He is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail on a $26,500 bond.

