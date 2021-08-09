Arcadia man arrested for soliciting underage girl for sex By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Aug 9, 2021 Aug 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email William Charles McGuigan FACEBOOK PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCADIA — An Arcadia man was arrested last Friday for allegedly soliciting an underaged girl for sexual acts, according to the Arcadia Police Department.William Charles McGuigan, 43, reportedly followed the victim on foot for around a half-mile Aug. 5 while making sexual advances and offering her money to engage in sexual acts.APD detectives were able to identify and locate McGuigan Friday. He later made a statement admitting to the encounter.McGuigan was arrested and charged with compelling another to become a prostitute, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and aggravated stalking of a minor 16 years of age or younger.He is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail on a $26,500 bond. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Allegiant tees up plans for Kingsway Country Club CCSO searching for burglar wearing clown mask Lake Suzy residents 'encouraged' by Allegiant's return to Kingsway COLUMN: Angelonia takes the heat and still gives a show 2 local bikers in serious condition after DeSoto crash Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Allegiant tees up plans for Kingsway Country Club CCSO searching for burglar wearing clown mask Lake Suzy residents 'encouraged' by Allegiant's return to Kingsway COLUMN: Angelonia takes the heat and still gives a show 2 local bikers in serious condition after DeSoto crash Calendar
