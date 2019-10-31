ARCADIA — An Arcadia man was arrested in DeSoto County on Oct. 27 for allegedly stealing over $2,000 of merchandise from the Arcadia Walmart, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
As of this report, a Sarasota man named Cody Michael Pierce, 29, is believed to be involved in the theft, and has yet to be located.
Michael Meacham, 29, of Arcadia, and Pierce stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. The merchandise ranged from products as simple as paper towels, to a video game console, speakers and even a rifle, among other items.
The merchandise had not been recovered as of this report.
DCSO Lt. Jose Raya, with the assistance of Arcadia Police Department Officers Elio Santana, Gary Gammad and Jonathan Strong, were able to locate Meacham and take him into custody without incident.
Meacham is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail with a bond of $1,500 on the charge of grand theft.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Pierce.
DCSO is requesting help from the DeSoto community on Facebook and more for additional information on Pierce’s whereabouts.
If you have any information, contact DCSO at 863-993-4700 or your local law enforcement agency.
