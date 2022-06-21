The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office shared this image of dug-up marijuana plants; deputies allege to have seen these plants growing in the soil in plain sight while investigating a shooting near SW Highway 17.
DeSoto County deputies shared this image online of marijuana edibles an AK-47 style rifle, and ammunition recovered after a search warrant at the suspect's residence.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office shared this image of dug-up marijuana plants; deputies allege to have seen these plants growing in the soil in plain sight while investigating a shooting near SW Highway 17.
ARCADIA - A man was arrested on Monday after deputies found marijuana, methamphetamine and an AK-47 assault rifle on his property.
Daniel Cortez III, 30, of Arcadia, is facing several charges following the situation.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office received a call on Monday of a shooting near SW Highway 17.
During that investigation, deputies reported finding the AK-47 as the suspected weapon and located marijuana plants in plain view on a property located on adjacent to the road.
DCSO secured a search warrant for the property, which was later connected to Cortez.
According to authorities, the search warrant led to the discovery of 17.41 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, 200 rounds of ammunition, and two "fully loaded AK-47 magazines," as well as related drug paraphernalia.
"Sheriff (James) Potter reminds the community that the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate individuals selling unlawful drugs meant to victimize the citizens of DeSoto County," read the DCSO post announcing the arrest of Cortez on social media.
Cortez was subsequently charged with producing marijuana, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over, maintaining a public nuisance structure for drug activity, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
He was also charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon.
He is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail on $48,500 total bond. His next expected court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 1.
