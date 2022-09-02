Jose Luis Garcia-Lira

ARCADIA - DeSoto County deputies arrested a man last week for allegedly molesting a child.

Jose Luis Garcia-Lira, 36, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with two counts of sexual assault and five counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.


