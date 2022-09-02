ARCADIA - DeSoto County deputies arrested a man last week for allegedly molesting a child.
Jose Luis Garcia-Lira, 36, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with two counts of sexual assault and five counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.
Authorities first began investigating Garcia-Lira on Aug. 22, when the reporting witness contacted the Sheriff's Office.
The arrest report indicates Garcia-Lira was in a relationship with the witness and was living with children in the same home.
A witness said the first crime happened two years ago. One of the children woke up to see the other in the bathroom; the second child told them Garcia-Lira touched them under the clothes while the minor was in bed.
The minor said Garcia-Lira was drunk at the time and allegedly tried to get the minor to touch him under his own clothes. The minor was able to get away.
After hearing this story from children, a witness said Garcia-Lira was confronted about his behavior and was punched. He reportedly apologized for his actions.
Another crime happened between the first event and Aug. 21, according to the witness. Garcia-Lira repeated the same actions on the same minor. This time, however, the minor said that he was not drunk.
The reporting witness again confronted Garcia-Lira, who denied that anything happened. He later claimed that he was drunk.
After some time, the witness said a child began to engage in self-destructive behavior like wrist-cutting. The witness spoke with the child, who said they were still affected by what Garcia-Lira had done previously.
About four months before that, the witness told Garcia-Lira to leave the home. The witness reported the behavior to authorities to prevent him from repeating his alleged actions elsewhere and out of fear of future encounters with him.
Investigators spoke with the children in the home who corroborated the witness' statements. A minor also described incidents where Garcia-Lira forced kissing.
Deputies obtained a warrant for Garcia-Lira. They later located him in Fort Myers. He was apprehended and brought to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement office for an in-custody interview.
According to the report, Garcia-Lira chose to speak with investigators after being read his Miranda warning. He allegedly admitted to touching the minor inappropriately, but changed his claim that he only touched the minor over the clothes. He also claimed it only happened when he was drunk and that he stopped himself when he realized what was happening.
Garcia-Lira also admitted to kissing the minor while drunk.
After the interview, Garcia-Lira was transported to Lee County Jail and charged on the DeSoto County warrant. He was later transported to DeSoto County Jail, where he remains on no bond. His next court appearance is Oct. 31.
