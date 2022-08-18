ARCADIA - Police arrested an Arcadia resident on Wednesday for allegedly trying to shoot a corrections officer while he was driving.
Curtis Lee Mobley, 35, was charged by the Arcadia Police Department with one count each of attempted murder in the first degree, firing a weapon into a home or vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to authorities, a corrections officer working at DeSoto Correctional Institution was driving down Pine Street in Arcadia late Tuesday.
At the time, he was in his DCI uniform.
The correction officer said he noticed a "flashing light" near the road and pulled over to investigate it.
He then saw a man on a bicycle who "looked like" Mobley, whom he previously knew, but added that he wasn't sure.
When he asked the man what he wanted, the corrections officer alleged the man responded: "I'm trying to see why...you are riding in my hood all slow and s---."
The corrections officer then attempted to leave the area, according to the arrest affidavit, by turning into the opposite lane.
At that point, the CO alleged, the man on the bicycle pulled out a weapon and fired toward him. He was close enough to see the muzzle flash from the gun.
The victim was not struck by bullets and managed to drive away from the scene, with at least one bullet striking his vehicle.
The corrections officer then contacted the APD after midnight and brought his vehicle to the police for them to examine. Officers then returned to the scene on Pine Street to search for more evidence.
According to the affidavit, a total of nine 9mm casing rounds were located in a grass field near the scene of the alleged shooting.
Upon further inquiry by APD, the corrections officer then definitively identified Mobley as the man who shot at him.
The affidavit noted that Mobley was on probation at the time of the shooting. He was subsequently charged with one count of violating probation in addition to the higher charges.
Mobley is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail on no bond. His court arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 3.
