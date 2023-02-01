ARCADIA — A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to kidnap a child during a family camping trip.
Robert Dasniel Barrera, 26, has been charged with one count of kidnapping, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a "suspicious incident" at Peace River Campground on the night of Jan. 27.
When they arrived, deputies found several people holding a man down by his shirt. The man — identified as Barrera — was visibly bleeding from his nose and left eye socket.
According to the arrest report, the person who called 911 spoke with deputies after Barrera was released to their custody.
The complainant said he was taking part in a family camping trip, when it was noticed that one of the kids had seemingly gone missing after dark.
During that search, the complainant mentioned seeing a lone man sitting near the family campsite and some of the other children. Because of the low light and the focus on finding the missing child, he said he thought the figure was one of the older children and continued on the search.
The child was later found to have gone to sleep in one of the family's tents without telling anyone.
However, another one of the children — an 8-year-old — joined the search in the meantime and encountered Barrera near the river.
The child alleged that Barrera asked who they were searching for, then grabbed the child by the arm and dragged the child along the riverbank.
The complainant said he heard the child crying and called out. At that point, Barrera let go and the child was able to run back to their family.
Barrera then came back into contact with the adult complainant, who questioned him. The suspect allegedly replied that he was camping nearby and told him his name.
Barrera was "acting strange and not making any sense," according to the complainant, so some family members walked him away from their campsite and warned him to stay away.
He then allegedly returned some time later, leading to a short foot chase and the situation where family members held Barrera down until deputies arrived.
Due to his injuries at the scene, Barrera was turned over to DeSoto Fire and Rescue and transported to DeSoto Memorial Hospital for treatment. Deputies later followed up with Barrera for questioning.
After being read a Miranda rights card, Barrera allegedly said that he had been dropped off at the camp by a family member earlier that day and that he reserved a campsite for himself.
However, he allegedly said that he had been pushed from a golf cart by his friends earlier in the day and had gotten lost in the darkness.
According to the report, Barrera also said that he was helping the search and took a flashlight from the child to search the river. He also denied grabbing the child or sitting near the family's campsite.
The report further alleges that Barrera changed his narrative several times during his conversation with deputies, claiming both that his injuries came from hitting a tree and then later that someone had hit him.
Barrera was ultimately charged with kidnapping and transported to DeSoto County Jail.
Authorities later discovered that Barrera had been out on bond, after being charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia last year.
His bond for those cases was subsequently revoked, and he is now being held without bond.
Barrera is due to return to court on Feb. 27 for the previous charges, and will appear on March 27 for the kidnapping charge.
An order of no-contact has been issued in the case, as well as an order barring the suspect from returning to Peace River Campground.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.