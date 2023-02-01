Robert Dasniel Barrera

ARCADIA — A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to kidnap a child during a family camping trip.

Robert Dasniel Barrera, 26, has been charged with one count of kidnapping, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.


