ARCADIA - An Arcadia man was arrested last week after allegedly inviting a woman to his home and trying to prevent her from leaving.
Jose Miguel Martinez, 22, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with one count each of kidnapping, battery and tampering with a witness.
Deputies responded to a call late Wednesday night about a disturbance on NE Sunset Avenue. They encountered the complainant, who alleged Martinez had invited her to his house to talk.
When she wanted to leave, she told deputies, Martinez refused to allow her to leave and tried to start a sexual encounter. When she asked if she could leave via the bedroom window, she claimed that he said: "If you want to get bit by the dogs, then go ahead."
At one point, the complainant said she did attempt to leave via the window, but Martinez grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the room.
She managed to flee out of the window later, at which point Martinez allegedly began to chase her. At one point, she said that he managed to tackle her and demanded that she give him her phone. She screamed, at which point he got off of her and ran back to the house.
When deputies spoke with Martinez, he denied that he tried to convince the complainant into sex and said that he only wanted to talk to her. He claimed that she tried to initiate an encounter with him.
Martinez also claimed he was willing to escort her past the dogs inside to the front door, but she wanted to go out the window. He said he pulled her in to avoid the window breaking.
After interviewing both of them, deputies arrested Martinez and transported him to DeSoto County Jail.
He is currently being held at the jail on $50,000 total bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.
