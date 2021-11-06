ARCADIA — An Arcadia man died Friday night after crashing into a tree near State Road 70 and Betts Road in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.  

The man, 38, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on S.R. 70, east of Betts Road around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

He traveled off the roadway and the front right of the pickup truck collided with a tree.  

The man's next of kin has been notified. 

