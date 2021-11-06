Arcadia man dies in single-vehicle crash By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Nov 6, 2021 Nov 6, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCADIA — An Arcadia man died Friday night after crashing into a tree near State Road 70 and Betts Road in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, 38, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on S.R. 70, east of Betts Road around 10:15 p.m. Friday.He traveled off the roadway and the front right of the pickup truck collided with a tree. The man's next of kin has been notified. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now 13-year-old arrested for allegedly re-posting school shooting threat Cops: Arcadia woman arrested in dog abandonment case Citrus Hall of Fame inducts lifelong Arcadian Mosaic: 'Trust the science' on phosphate mining Police Beat for Oct. 31, 2021 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 13-year-old arrested for allegedly re-posting school shooting threat Cops: Arcadia woman arrested in dog abandonment case Citrus Hall of Fame inducts lifelong Arcadian Mosaic: 'Trust the science' on phosphate mining Police Beat for Oct. 31, 2021 Calendar
