Joseph Daniel Henning was arrested April 26, 2019 on charges of sexual battery of a child under 12 and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus five years on Friday for Capital Sexual Battery. He has remained in the DeSoto County Jail since his arrest.
ARCADIA - An Arcadia man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a child in 2019 was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life sentences plus five years for capital sexual battery.
It was three years since Joseph Daniel Henning, who lived in the 2600 block of Southeast Rice Street in Arcadia, was arrested.
The investigation began when a witness spoke to a child who came out of his home.
Henning was arrested April 26.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Detective Eriq Pacheco arrested Henning. He has been in DeSoto County Jail since that time. There was no bond available for Henning.
Henning was found guilty April 14 on 27 counts of sexual assault on a child under 12 years of age and one count of kidnapping-false imprisonment of a child to commit sexual battery.
A witness who lived nearby questioned the whereabouts of a particular child. Not long after, the child in question came out of a house holding her mouth. She was followed by Henning who was reportedly "visibly shaken and nervous."
The witness told a detective that, when questioned, the victim said Henning forced the victim to perform a sexual act, and he later sexually molested the victim.
Detectives questioned Henning who was "visibly shaking" the report read, but Henning denied the allegation of any sexual battery.
Henning claimed he took the victim to his room only to make a birthday card. Yet detectives couldn't find any papers or craft-type items in his room.
Detectives took the bed cover and sheets from his bed and subsequently secured a search warrant under which they collected Henning's clothing and samples from his body.
The victim told detectives how Henning took her into a room and locked the door so no one could come in. When she cried out in pain, Henning told her to be quiet and told her to "keep everything a secret."
The victim reportedly said Henning had been doing "the nasty stuff" multiple times in the past, spanning more than a year.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division issued a statement saying it wants to ensure people who commit heinous crimes are dealt with under the law.
"DeSoto County Sheriff's Office does not tolerate criminal activity," Sheriff James F. Potter said after Henning's sentencing.
