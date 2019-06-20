In what was a last hope, Christopher Law dialed 911 on his cellphone.
The emergency dispatcher recorded the call as a mental health issue and advised Arcadia police, according to records. Officers on Sunday morning in a sprawling parking lot at Oak and Orange found Law, distraught, allegedly brandishing what relatives later said was a pocketknife, and then confronting the officers in a threatening manner. And in quick order, according to police, Law was repeatedly told to drop the knife, was shot at least twice, tackled, handcuffed and helicoptered to Sarasota.
He was since charged with two counts of aggravated assault, faces serious prison time as a multiple offender with a history of sexual crimes, resisting arrest, drugs and battery, according to county and state police agencies. The unnamed police officer is on paid leave until the matter is sorted out. And the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.
But the violence, fear and the social media fallout from the early Sunday incident in a lot shared by two churches was mostly about homelessness and hunger, said two of Law’s relatives talking about the shooting from outside Florida.
Perez Raquel, a cousin in Tennessee, and James Hall, an uncle in Kentucky, said Law, who is 35 and from Arcadia, was released from a state prison a few days before confronting Arcadia police, and had no place to turn after being denied food or cash assistance from local nonprofits and churches, according to Raquel. Both parents are deceased and the home he expected to occupy, his father’s, was infested with squatters and was uninhabitable, Raquel said. Law’s last offense for drugs sent him to state prison in 2016. He was released June 11, returning to his hometown. He was shot five days later.
“Well when you never have anyone there for you and end up spending half your life in prison, and when you are in there both your parents die,” Raquel wrote in a social media exchange with the Arcadian, “you get out and the house your father left you had been taken over without permission and destroyed by homeless druggies then I guess you just lose your mind and want to end it.
“I mean yah there’s other options,” she added, “but he went seeking help and was denied like he has always been in life and he snapped and probably thought well if I’m suffering even when I’m out what’s the point of living a life full of disappointment.”
Hall, the brother of Christopher Law’s mother Patricia, said his nephew was mostly a “good boy … spoiled by his mama, never had nobody teaching him responsibility. I’m angry about what happened, but I don’t know the truth.”
Arcadia police Marshal Matthew Anderson briefed city council on the shooting Tuesday, the same night he received an award for 30 years of service.
“A hot-button topic ... can’t talk about it,” he advised, adding that officers in the confrontation with Law were “physically OK.”
