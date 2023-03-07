ARCADIA — After more than a decade, the Louis Anderson/MLK Park in Arcadia is receiving a makeover.
Arcadia City Council member Amber Collins said she believes it's one of the oldest parks in the city.
"And it looks it," Collins said. "I heard it has been at least six years in the making to get these renovations started."
About 40 people attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the park recently.
"They all seemed happy to be there — it was a good vibe — something positive for the community," Collins said.
Renovations include redoing the basketball courts and putting in new playground equipment.
"They have a softball and baseball field and they are going to put in new clay and sod, new bleachers and a fence," Collins said. "They will also be updating the concession stand."
Other renovations include upgrading the bathrooms and putting in an ADA-compliant sidewalk.
The price of the project was $609,000, and the city is picking up the cost, according to Collins.
"The tennis courts will be redone later down the road, Collins said. "Grant money only goes so far."
Building a Village President Shawn Washington established the organization in 2019 due to the conditions of the community park not being safe for youth, he said. The nonprofit's mission is specifically for renovating parks.
Growing up, he recalls the park being where he and his friends would spend days on the playground and hosting basketball games.
"As kids, we knew once the street lights came on, we had to be at the house or close to it," Washington said. "For the past 20-plus years, this park has become a great disvalue for our youth and community."
Washington started "Building a Village" to focus on getting something done to renovate the MLK Park. With the help of local and out-of-town business owners, the organization was able to show the community and the city of Arcadia the park needed attention.
"After attending many City Council meetings for four years, we were able to get the funds allocated for this project," Washington said. "Over the course of the years, we hosted many events at the Martin Luther King Day parade."
Last year, the organization hosted its first Juneteeth festival.
"By getting kids from the community involved, we teach them the importance of taking care of things," Washington said. "We hosted a cleanup event in our community that same day after the festival."
Collins said the renovations will be starting in two weeks and they are supposed to be completed by April 30.
The park is at 320 South West Martin Luther King Blvd. in Arcadia.
