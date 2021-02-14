The City of Arcadia’s 2021 to-do list includes further improvements to a crumbling utilities system and major fixes to citywide drainage and flood control. The City also expects completion of a new home for the Boys and Girls Club and the start of work on park improvements.
The goals are set but less certain is the amount of federal help the city can expect as it continues a year-long struggle with economic losses caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Keith Keene and City Manager Larry Stewart said in a joint email.
“It is vital that some federal assistance to local governments be a part of our recovery,” the officials said of $150 billion in COVID-19 relief and recovery money for states and localities.
Keene and Stewart insist the fiscal distress is felt most keenly among individuals and businesses.
“Many people in our area have lost jobs or their businesses have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 related economic pressures,” they said, and noted: “Income and rental assistance are likely the greatest need.”
In the meantime, the City has shovel-ready plans for stormwater system improvements and renovation of the City Hall building, according to the mayor and city manager.
Further, Keene added, “I am looking forward to the completion of the Boys and Girls Club facility this summer and beginning the improvements to the Martin Luther King Jr/Louis Anderson Sr. Recreation parks.”
A major priority is modernizing an “extremely” antiquated water and sewer system, Keene and Stewart say.
The solution carries a price tag of around $25 million and a 6- to 8-year timeline, the city officials estimate. The system’s neglect over the years has added to the urgency for upgrading, they add.
“It is a worn-down system that received marginal maintenance and upkeep in past years,” they said.
The estimate includes $15 million in fixes to the potable water system and another $10 million for stormwater system improvements.
“This is no small undertaking for a city with a population of only 7,800 residents,” the officials said, and noted Phase One of the utilities project is wrapping up. By year end, the City expects to complete design and bid letting on the water system work.
While tackling the pricey system upgrades, the City of Arcadia wants to stick to a pledge from the City Council to limit any utility system rate increases to 3 percent or less. The council’s vow came at the start of the ambitious, multi-year project. A rate study and analysis should be completed soon, according to the officials.
Some of the costs are to be covered by grants from the State of Florida State Revolving Fund.
Grants totaling $7.5 million are also part of a funding plan for improving Arcadia’s stormwater and flood control system.
The new year could also bring hoped-for funding to fix up Arcadia’s historic City Hall building at 240 W. Huntington Drive. City officials are seeking state legislative approval of a special funding initiative to support the building’s rehab.
A further important goal, say Keene and Stewart, is the design and beginning of construction for fix-ups and enhancements to Martin Luther King and Louis Anderson parks. Th work is to be funded by a park grant from the state.
