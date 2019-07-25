Arcadia Center for the Needy closed for July 29-Aug. 5, repairs and upgrades

The Arcadia Center for the Needy is a central dropoff site for generous donors and to serve families. It closes July 29-Aug. 5 for safety and building upgrades. Administrators are also accepting donations to replace the center’s roof.

The Arcadia Center for the Needy closes the week of July 29-Aug.5 for safety and building upgrades. The facility is at 163 S. Orange Ave. in Arcadia. It is a central hub for distributing daily food and clothing to more than 300 underpriviliged and homeless people.

The building’s flooring gets removed and replaced with a sealed concrete surface. Management is also installing cameras around the complex to improve security. Plans also call for enlarging a rear entrance to accommodate pallet-sized donations. The center is currently accepting donations for a much larger project—replacement of the building’s roof, planned for later.

“We are deeply grateful to the people of our community whose contributions have made these critical improvements possible,” said the Rev. Theordore Hanus, chair of the center’s board of directors.

