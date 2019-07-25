Staff report
The Arcadia Center for the Needy closes the week of July 29-Aug.5 for safety and building upgrades. The facility is at 163 S. Orange Ave. in Arcadia. It is a central hub for distributing daily food and clothing to more than 300 underpriviliged and homeless people.
The building’s flooring gets removed and replaced with a sealed concrete surface. Management is also installing cameras around the complex to improve security. Plans also call for enlarging a rear entrance to accommodate pallet-sized donations. The center is currently accepting donations for a much larger project—replacement of the building’s roof, planned for later.
“We are deeply grateful to the people of our community whose contributions have made these critical improvements possible,” said the Rev. Theordore Hanus, chair of the center’s board of directors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.