ARCADIA — Police have arrested four people in connection with a Feb. 25 shooting at 81 Park Place, an apartment community in Arcadia.
The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, according to DeSoto County Court documents.
As the result of an Arcadia Police Department investigation, Shaka Mansa Askia Gilchrist, Jr., 20, was charged with principal to attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm.
Ernest Perry Robinson, Jr., 21, was charged with attempted murder in the first degree.
Francine Marrie Olson, 23, and Alfredo Ruiz, Jr., 30, were both charged with obstructing a criminal investigation by giving false information. Ruiz was also charged with violation of probation.
All four suspects remain in DeSoto County Jail.
In the arrest report, the shooting was said to have occurred after a fight ensued between the victim and Gilchrist, as well as other unidentified men.
The victim was reported to have owed $30 to Olson, who stated that she had asked Gilchrist to help her collect the money and that they were only supposed to fight. She claimed that she had been there for the events leading up to the fight but not for the actual shooting. She also admitted that she had lied about Ruiz’s involvement in her first interview with the officer.
After interviewing the victim, the officer reported that Ruiz was said to be the “getaway driver” for the group. Ruiz originally claimed that he was home all night. During a second interview, he admitted to going to Park Place.
Robinson’s alleged involvement became known after police interviewed Gilchrist at the jail. In a photographic lineup, Gilchrist identified Robinson, claiming he was the shooter.
A witness to the fight claimed that Gilchrist ordered another unidentified male to shoot the victim. The witness also stated that there was an ongoing feud between Gilchrist and the victim and that two had fought multiple times.
The victim was also able to identify Gilchrist in a photographic lineup as being part of the fight. The victim said while he and Gilchrist fought, other subjects jumped in. One of the subjects ran to the truck they arrived in and got a gun. At this time, Gilchrist is said to have ordered the subject to shoot, according to the victim’s statement to police.
Court dates are set for May 11 for Gilchrist and Robinson, April 29 for Olson and April 7 for Ruiz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.