featured topical Arcadia resident killed in Lee County Staff Report Nov 28, 2022 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH FORT MYERS - An Arcadia resident died Sunday after being struck by a car along Interstate 75. According to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol, at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old Arcadia man was walking east across northbound I-75 near State Road 78/Bayshore Drive. He was struck by a car being driven northbound by a 38-year-old Lehigh Acres man. The Arcadia resident was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The death remains under investigation, it noted. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Semi-tractor crash with pickup is fiery on I-75, but no injuries Cops: Two dead in homicide, suicide; woman injured Movie review: 'Devotion' a spirited war story and salute to friendship D-SNAP site coming to DeSoto County Arcadia driver involved in Highlands County fatal crash Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Semi-tractor crash with pickup is fiery on I-75, but no injuries Cops: Two dead in homicide, suicide; woman injured Movie review: 'Devotion' a spirited war story and salute to friendship D-SNAP site coming to DeSoto County Arcadia driver involved in Highlands County fatal crash
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.