Kathryn Rinehart, an independent scholar and Florida resident for the past 26 years, presented “Knights of Arcadia: the World War I U.S. Army Aviators at Carlstrom and Dorr Airfields, DeSoto County, Florida” at the Florida Conference of Historians 59th annual meeting in Sarasota.
Among many other interesting facts, she noted that the U.S. Army commanders at Carlstrom and Dorr fields became high-ranking officers, that five are buried in Arlington National Cemetery, and that several have airbases named in their honor.
During the last two years, she has spoken about Florida’s World War I aviation history to audiences at select conferences. Most notably, she presented at the Marine Corps University’s Centennial of Marines in the First World War Symposium in Quantico, Virginia. She also served as Subject Matter Expert during the two symposium panel discussions.
Many of the images in Rinehart’s presentation last week were used courtesy of the DeSoto County Historical Society from the archives of the Howard and Velma Melton Historical Research Library. For more information, check www.historicdesoto.org, 863-266-5774.
