featured Arcadia teen dead after touching downed power lines By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Jun 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCADIA — An Arcadia teenager died early Saturday afternoon when he touched downed power lines after crashing his car near U.S. 17 in DeSoto County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.The 17-year-old was driving a sedan east on S.W. Robin Road around 11:17 a.m. Saturday, approaching a right curve east of the intersection of U.S. 17.The teen failed to make the curve and went off the roadway, crashing into a power pole, according to the FHP.A large portion of the power pole and power lines fell to the ground.After the crash, the teen left the vehicle and made contact with the downed power lines, authorities said.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash remains under investigation. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Rental housing ahead for former Arcadia rodeo grounds Deputies: Landlord threatened tenant with handgun Two-for-one: second suspect arrested during search warrant Historic white, Black cemeteries only blocks apart in Panama City tell very different stories DeSoto judge appointed to 12th Judicial Circuit Court Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Rental housing ahead for former Arcadia rodeo grounds Deputies: Landlord threatened tenant with handgun Two-for-one: second suspect arrested during search warrant Historic white, Black cemeteries only blocks apart in Panama City tell very different stories DeSoto judge appointed to 12th Judicial Circuit Court
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.