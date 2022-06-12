Florida Highway Patrol
ARCADIA — An Arcadia teenager died early Saturday afternoon when he touched downed power lines after crashing his car near U.S. 17 in DeSoto County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 17-year-old was driving a sedan east on S.W. Robin Road around 11:17 a.m. Saturday, approaching a right curve east of the intersection of U.S. 17.

The teen failed to make the curve and went off the roadway, crashing into a power pole, according to the FHP.

A large portion of the power pole and power lines fell to the ground.

After the crash, the teen left the vehicle and made contact with the downed power lines, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

