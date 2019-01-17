Arcadia tenants lose rentals, next steps unclear

Josenel Noel considered it odd when his landlord invited herself to visit his rental unit in Arcadia. The pair had texted one another and had a friendly tenant/owner relationship, but had no occasion for such a visit, he said.
Even stranger was when someone arrived to inspect his cramped but tidy two-bedroom unit, Noel said. Others in follow-up visits to the three-building complex turned out to be potential buyers, Noel learned as the process unfolded over a few weeks starting in November.
And in a month’s time, the renters transitioned from secure housing to scuffling for new digs. The property’s former owner sold the units with little advance notice, several of the tenants said in a Friday interview in the warm afternoon sun.
“I thought, maybe, it was an insurance claim (from Hurricane Irma),” Noel said of the initial visit in November. He is one of six renters at the property on the 200 block of N. Hernando. He shares the small unit with a wife and three kids. “She never told us she was selling the place.”
Arcadia real estate broker Michelle Williamson, however, said the former owner, identified by the renters as Carol South, followed state tenant/landlord laws in the transaction. When contacted by the Arcadian, the new owner, Salvador Medina, was unclear on the future of the units, had considered donating them to a church, he said.
“This all happened without any rhyme or reason,” said James McLendon, a four-year tenant at the N. Hernando complex still seeking a new place by Tuesday. “It was just everybody’s got to go. It’s stupid.”
The reality of losing a home hit when these renters, which includes an assortment of disabled, un/underemployed, a woman on maternity leave and some on fixed incomes, were served 45-day notices to leave around Christmas. Harsher measures followed when the tenants withheld January’s rent in protest. A sheriff’s deputy served them a five-day eviction/late-rent notice on Tuesday.
“I’m not sure where we’ll go,” said Loretta Cox, a wheelchair-bound tenant on fixed income living in the only three-bedroom unit with a disabled brother, her support dog and a caretaker described with a mental illness who has birds and an iguana to balance her emotional issues. “I guess we’ll put up a tent until we can find a place to live.”
Arcadia’s ordinance officer Carl McQuay said as long as housing laws were followed, little could be done to intervene on the tenants’ behalf.
