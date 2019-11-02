ARCADIA — Southwest Florida’s motorcycle community did not disappoint Saturday, as thousands of bikers crowded the quaint downtown for the third Arcadia Bike Fest.
Saturday’s event, hosted by the nonprofit Arcadia Main Street, was expected to draw around 8,000 motorcyclists and their machines. Organizers were tallying an official count late Saturday. Arcadia Bike Fest from the beginning in November 2018 was an instant hit, being at the crossroads of major roadways and because of Arcadia’s unique small-town setting.
Word spread fast, getting the attention of riders from around the state, matching the enthusiasm of Thunder By The Bay in Sarasota and Cape Bike Night in Cape Coral. Arcadia’s rally brings the novelty of its historic downtown antique district, however, music, food, souvenirs, vendors, judging contests and other fun under the warm fall sun. The next Arcadia Bike Fest is March 2020. www.arcadia mainstreet.com
