A 61-year-old woman from Arcadia died after traveling into the path of a pickup truck Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

A 27-year-old driver from Riverview was driving a pickup west on State Road 70 approaching County Road 661A, when the 61-year-old in a sedan-type vehicle traveled into the intersection.

The pickup struck the left side of the sedan, causing the vehicle to rotate while traveling southwest before coming to rest on the southern grass shoulder.

The pickup also rotated and came to rest on the eastbound lane and southern paved shoulder of State Road 70.

The 61-year-old had fatal injuries, while the 27-year old had minor injuries.

The identities of both drivers are unknown because the FHP no longer identifies accident victims due to Marsy’s Law.

