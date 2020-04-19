CSdrugs042020A

Cynthia Ruth Dixon

ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Arcadia woman last week for possession of methamphetamine, hydromorphine, oxycodone and marijuana, among other charges, according to an April 16 DCSO booking report.

Cynthia Ruth Dixon, 44, of the 11700 S.W. block of Anne Ave. in Arcadia, was found with a glass pipe that had methamphetamine residue, several syringes that were empty, plastic zip-style bags, two marijuana grinders, one bag of marijuana, rolling papers, one pre-rolled marijuana cigarette, several small plastic bags that were unused, two Narcan doses, two glass pipes that also contained methamphetamine residue, one homemade glass bong, one plastic bag containing a white “crystal-like” substance, three hydromorphine pills and two oxycodone pills.

According to the DCSO report, the items were collected from Dixon’s room on the property and transported to the DCSO office for evidence processing.

The total weight of marijuana was 1.5 grams and .53 grams from the marijuana cigarette. The “white crystal-like substance” tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.12 grams.

Dixon has since been released from DeSoto County jail on a bond of $5,500.

