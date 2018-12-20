We wish our community a very Merry Christmas, and thank all that helped in the ongoing effort to get our clubhouse repaired from hurricane flood damages.
The Arcadia Woman’s Club had a very festive Dec. 10 Christmas luncheon, with a nice big variety of holiday favorites. We celebrated two birthdays and one anniversary. Everyone is so glad to have a few more of our northern gals back.
We did not have the usual business meeting this month. We did miss some of our regulars due to illness. Get well soon! Lots of beautiful gifts were exchanged and smiles were plentiful—’Tis the season for giving!
Iris Varner at the meeting handed out tickets to sell for the January fashion show. The GFWC Arcadia Woman’s Club spring fashion show and luncheon is (Saturday) Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, call 494-2457, 494-1179. Tickets are a $15 donation.
Make plans for your next party at the Arcadia Woman’s Club—a birthday, weddings, showers or family reunions, for example. It is a nice location with security (2288 NW American Legion Drive). Call Ashley Westberry to reserve times, 863-558-4178
God bless all of our service people and keep them safe. And Merry Christmas to all!
