ARCADIA - The 94th annual Arcadia Rodeo is underway in DeSoto County. 

Thousands are expected to check out the event set to take place all weekend. 

The rodeo runs through Sunday, March 13.

Each day, gates will open at 11 a.m.

The opening ceremonies are at 1 p.m. and the rodeo itself begins at 2 p.m. each day.

