"Mutton Bustin," a crowd favorite, was one of the featured events in the Opening Ceremonies at the 94th annual Arcadia Rodeo on Friday. Mutton Bustin is where aspiring young cowboys and cowgirls get eight seconds of fame by busting out of the chutes aboard a sheep.
Sami Jo Windsor carried "Old Glory" into the Mosaic Arena, during the opening ceremonies of the 94th annual Arcadia Rodeo, after all of the veterans in the crowd were acknowledged with riders carrying flags from each of the armed services.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The 94th annual Arcadia Rodeo opening ceremonies included fireworks. The 94th Annual Arcadia Rodeo runs through Sunday, March 13. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the rodeo begins at 2pm each day.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bodee Lammers, of Texas; Keenan Hayesm, of Colorado and Jacob Raine, of Tennessee, prepare for the bronco rodeo event at the 94th annual Arcadia Rodeo.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bareback Bronc riding kicked off the second day of the 94th annual Arcadia Rodeo on Saturday at Mosaic Arena in Arcadia.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bodee Lammers, Tolar, Texas, holds on for the required 8 seconds at the Bareback Bronc riding competition at the 94th annual Arcadia Rodeo.
